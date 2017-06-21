This doubles the life of your iPhone battery!

CLEVELAND, OH - OK, so our headline is misleading: You can actually triple the life of your iPhone battery depending on your brightness settings with my favorite bargain today. In my continued quest to save you time and cash, today it's a case of power to the people.



There are few things as annoying as an iPhone battery going dead or dropping your phone and having to say goodbye to an $800 investment. Today, $28 can save you from both situations. If you've ever carried a power bank, you can say goodbye to the tech clutter today too.



My favorite slim protective battery case scores you an additional 17 hours of talk time for your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 plus today.



Click the play button to watch me unbox and slam an iPhone 7 Plus against a table repeatedly using this battery case.



In addition to this being the best tech deal today, I like the following features:



- Pass through charge and sync cable allows you to charge the case without removing the phone

- Sleek battery case allows you to still access all of your ports

- Flashlights, speakers and other iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus features are unobstructed

- Case only takes two hours to charge and gives you an additional 288 standby hours

- We enjoyed another 14 hours of web browsing with case in daily tests

- Shock proof and highly protective exterior

- Easy to see LED power indicator on the back of case

- Installs over phone and un-installs in seconds

- Lowest recorded price today



