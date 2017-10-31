Top-rated watches on Amazon drop to $20

CLEVELAND, OH - It's time to save some serious cash! In my quest to save you the most cash in the country, one of the most durable deals I've tested is at its lowest-recorded price.



Just in time for the holiday season, a couple of deals I've been testing for the past few months strikes the perfect balance between fashion and frugality. Military-grade sport watches and Japanese quartz fashion watches are worth a look if you want to accessorize.



With many people tired of having to charge smart watches every day, conventional watch makers are crafting coupons to attract the attention of holiday shoppers.



With the help of my YouTube co-host and professional model Daria and a crew of durability testers, out of a dozen different deals we have two winners for both men and women.



Click the play button to 'watch' our top picks.



- Military-grade sports watch is waterproof

- Enhanced LED display on sports men's watches

- Stainless steel case makes watch a perfect holiday gift

- Stopwatch with chronograph, calendar

- Sports watch has dual time modes ideal for frequent travelers or roaming from home

- Women's sports watch features high abrasion resistant glass

- Japanese quartz and PU leather brand allow for watch to be dressed up or worn casually

- Lowest-recorded prices today



46% Off Top Rated Military Grade Waterproof LED Sports Watch

Was: $36.00

Now: $19.30



46% Off Top Rated Japanese Quartz Women's Fashion Watch

Was: $32.00

Now: $18.60



***Not a Prime Member? Score free shipping on either watch with this free 30 day trial



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA