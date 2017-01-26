Top performing car tech drops to $7

CLEVELAND, OH - One of my favorite things about CES 2017 was testing out great inventions and gadgets to make our lives easier. Amidst the robots and talking cars, I found a car-improving hack that has finally hit market to the tune of $7.



Today you can better organize your backseat with a bargain designed to prevent spilled groceries, squashed parcels and even increase leg-room.



SUPER BOWL TV DEALS - ROUND #2 - They are on the way this Friday. CLICK HERE for access.



The Elecrainbow Vehicle Back Seat Organizer with built-in emergency lamp is a complete steal at $6.99 today where you get two and your choice of colors. Quickly attach the universal headrest pole to your back seat and you get:



- Two hooks with built-in LED's

- Compatibility with virtually any car seat

- Each hook sustains 22 pounds of weight

- Prevent grocery bags from spilling over

- Adds leg room without the need to put parcels on floor

- Highly durable and well made

- Exceeded our tests and performed better than competitors

- Brand new to market and lowest possible price

- LIFETIME replacement warranty



Full product demo and our installation experience right here.



65% Off TWO Elecrainbow Back Seat LED Headrest Hooks + Prime Shipping

Was: $19.95

Now: $6.99

***Non Prime Members, use this 30 day trial for free shipping.

***At this price, item is expected to sell out quickly.





No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

TEGNA