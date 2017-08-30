A remote control for your lights that's $12

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
''American Idol'' auditions today in Louisville
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Morning Weather Forecast
-
JCPS bus driver resigns after crash with car
-
Jefferson County District Court Clerk indicted
-
Infant swept away in Harvey's floodwaters
-
Weather: Noon 8/30/2017
-
American Idol auditions
-
Man killed in S. Ind crash near Horseshoe Casino
-
19-year-old indicted in car theft ring
More Stories
-
Harvey's rain headed for KentuckianaAug 30, 2017, 2:43 p.m.
-
Kentucky African American leaders call for removal…Aug 30, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
-
Emergency Downtown road closures made after sewer collapseAug 30, 2017, 4:43 p.m.