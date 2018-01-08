Turn your wall into a TV for less than $300

LAS VEGAS, NV - Go big or go home! That's the big take-away this year from the world's largest tech show, CES, in Las Vegas. In my quest to save you cash and highlight the greatest inventions from the Consumer Electronics Show, there is a new way to unleash and share your favorite content.



From Netflix to Hulu, Amazon Prime or even streaming our station website live, you can now go wall-size on a dime.



Where do you store your best movies, music, photos and digital content? Chances are they're on your smartphone, laptop or desktop.



One of the smallest pocket-size smart projectors you'll ever handle can make your content as big as it can get in seconds. It offers Airplay for Apple devices and Miracast/Android connectivity options alongside a rechargeable battery and stereo audio to make any wall, white surface or projector screen into a TV or movie theater.



Click the play button to join me at CES and watch this gadget in action. Features include:



- One of the world's most compact and least-expensive WiFi smart projectors

- Instantly pairs with virtually any smartphone, laptop, desktop or tablet

- Great for gaming, presentations and outdoor/indoor movie nights

- Wireless Airplay, Miracast, Kodi and YouTube support via FreeClick and Google Play App Store

- Projector is as small as the iPhone 7 Plus

- Built-in Bluetooth, WiFi and stereo audio

- Included tripod allows for easy angling

- Can be mounted or used as a regular ceiling projector

- Produces extremely bright beautiful video

- HDMI / TF / USB sockets for wireless or wired content sharing

- Price drop just activated for CES 2018



$100 Off Airplay / Miracast / Android Smart WiFi Bluetooth Projector + Free Shipping

Was: $399.99

Now: $299.99

**Includes 12 month warranty and 24/7 phone support



Want to possibly score one for free? Click Here.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

