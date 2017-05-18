The coupon codes that get you electric bikes at almost half price!

CLEVELAND, OH - This could be the most fun I've ever had testing a deal! Why ride a regular bike when you can have an electric one. In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, today we rock the road!



For far less than the price of a good mountain bike, a coupon code I found can save you huge on a top-rated, new-to-market electric folding mountain bike.



Click the play button to watch the bike in action!



The deal I found includes the following features:



- Electric assisted bicycle: you bike and the motor allows you to reach speeds up to 31 miles per hour

- Charges in 4-6 hours

- Top safety rating: Mechanical front and read disc brakes

- 21 speed professional transmission system

- Built in front LED headlight and horn

- Ultra strong anti-skip wheels

- Works well on rough terrain or paved roadways

- Premium full suspension

- Lowest recorded price

- Bike folds up for easy transport

- Free delivery and free local assembly available



Please make sure anyone riding this bike is fit and able to operate and ride safely. Always wear a helmet and the appropriate protective gear.

There are two coupon codes for the two bike colors below. The all black bike is not on sale today so please use one of the two following links - and make sure to use the correct coupon code for that bike.



$321 Off ANCHEER White 26" Folding Electric Bike + Free Delivery

Was: $1000.00

Now: $679.99 ***To lower price, use code: KBF4IKT2



$321 Off ANCHEER Black & Yellow 26" Folding Electric Bike + Free Delivery

Was: $1000.00

Now: $679.99 **This color has a different coupon code. To lower price, use code: JVAAD7JT



