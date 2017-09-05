A $10 can of this could save your family

CLEVELAND, OH - It's a fire killer and it comes in a can, and it could potentially save a life or your property!



I'd like to begin with a huge thank you to the many heroes in our community and a local fire chief who weighed in on this deal. Today a one-push non-toxic easy-to-use fire extinguisher alternative is my favorite way to save!



Winter is right around the corner, and chances are you'll be spending some time around a fire - whether it be in a fire place or on your stove top as you prepare holiday dinner. It's vital to have a fire killer on hand.



Fire extinguishers are great but they require prep and in a panicked state, they are not the most simple split second device to operate. The FireAde personal fire suppression system performs like a fire extinguisher but is so easy even a child can use it. By no means are we suggesting that fire extinguishers aren't effective but as fire fighters explained to us, this product is as simple as spraying air freshener and ideal before a fire gets out of control.



The FireAde suppression system:



... is the easiest to use out of any product we tested

... can quickly extinguish a barbeque, kitchen, garage, boat or camp fire before it spreads

... instantly cools

... is non-toxic, non corrosive

... is environmentally safe and biodegradable

... helps eliminate damage due to high heat

... is at its lowest recorded price today

... is compact and ready for your car

... is ideal for campsites an RV or boat



$16 Off FireAde THREE Pack + Free Shipping

Was: $46.00

Now: $29.99



In the event of any fire, you want to call 911 and leave the premises but if a fire is not out of control, and you have the ability to control it before this get worse, FireAde is tremendous.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others.

