4 best July 4th sales 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - The best July 4th sales are the ones that allow you to spend time with your family and focus on the more important things: Our freedom, this amazing country and the heroes who've made that possible.



Fourth of July is generally a top shopping day of the year but with Amazon's Prime Day 2017 in less than a week, I'm going to be very selective about the deals I recommend.



A reminder: we will have the major Prime Day deals available to you 48 hours before anyone else so make sure you stick with us throughout this week and next. If you have a request, please let me know right here



1. Garden Sprinklers With Timers Under $35: Prices will fluctuate but the best one I've tested is the RainWave. Complete with built-in timers and enough gust to cover 3,700 square feet of lawn, click the play button to watch the RainWave in use on my property.



Get the RainWave On Sale For July 4th Right Here!



2. $100 Off Mattress Toppers: Say hello to the world's only adjustable mattress topper! It conforms to the preference of both you and your significant other or sleeping partner. Think of it as the Sleep Number of mattress toppers at a fraction of the price.



$100 Off Perfect Pressure Adjustable Mattress Topper + Free Shipping

Was: $299.99

Now: $199.99**Different sizes available give or take $25



3. Up To $100 Off Weber Grills + Free Delivery: Stores are doing almost anything they can to eliminate valuable warehouse floors space. If you cannot wait until the last grill sale of the year - which is Labor Day - this sale will get you your grill delivered the fastest.



4. Up To 40% Off Appliances: The sale that just dropped at Home Depot is identical to what this retailer offers on Black Friday. From washer/dryer combos, to fridges, stoves and microwaves. My favorite sale is here.



Want even more deals? Just wait. Deals unlike anything you've ever seen begin right here in 72 hours!

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Studios and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA