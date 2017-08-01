Can a fidget spinner, a lamp and an app make students more productive?

CLEVELAND, OH - For this back-to-school season we tested dozens of deals that all claim to help a student stay productive and more focused. After interviewing several students and running numerous tests during graduation season, there are three big winners:



#1 Smart lamp that promises to make you more productive for $24!



- The LED lights used in this lamp are much more friendly on the eyes for extended study use

- Eliminates potential headaches tied to light exposure

- Touch control operation with STUDY, READING & RELAX mode

- Energy efficient LED technology produces 380 lumens of light

- 24-month warranty

- Top-rated and lowest-recorded price today

- Ideal for back to school, dorms, apartments, home offices or any desk



#2 Back to school's newest & most popular fidget spinner



- New design is quieter (less annoying to teachers)

- Great for students or office workers; helps you stay focused

- Recommended by experts for those living with OCD, ADHD and ADD

- Emotional stabilizer

- Ideal for anxiety disorders

- Authentic lead-free fidget spinners

- Quieter performance

- Will not fall apart or break unlike dangerous replicas

- Premium quality designed for maximum performance

- Lowest recorded price on authentic fidget spinners



#3 The ultimate homework & life management app - FREE



- Available for free for both Apple and Android

- Goes beyond what any calendar, agenda app or to do list can do

- Top-rated from more than 15 million users

- Organize projects, homework, shopping, errands, reminders and more

- Gives user-based location reminders so you're reminded in the right place, at the right time

- Coordinates one-on-one meetings in seconds (ideal for parents and teacher conferences)

- Works brilliantly well with iCloud, Exchange, Google Calendar and many other apps

- Voice activated

- Apple, Android, web and desktop versions all function seamlessly



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA