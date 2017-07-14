VERIFY: Is viral 85-percent off Walmart coupon a giant scam?

An 85-percent off Walmart coupon circulating online is a scam, the retail giant confirmed Friday.

A Facebook live post viewed more than 340,000 times, instructed consumers to enter to win the coupon by visiting a misspelled version of the Walmart website. It also asked users to "like" and "share" the phony post.

Doing some digital sleuthing, KCEN-TV traced the bogus "Trends Deal" Facebook page behind the phony Facebook Live post to a profile for a man in Turkey.

"We never want to see our customers get taken advantage of through any type of scam," Walmart said in a statement. "In most cases, the rule applies that if it looks too good to be true, then it is. We encourage customers with any questions to ask a salaried member of management within their store."

Walmart has an in-depth page that explains how scammers target their shoppers and how to spot frauds. You can find Walmart's fraud alert page here.

VERIFY SOURCE : Walmart Corporate Communications Senior Manager Charles Crowson

