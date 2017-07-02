Thieves targeting mailboxes to steal identities

(ABC News) -- Officials have issued a new warning after scammers are going after your mail to steal your personal information.

Rebecca Ronquillo and her husband Frank were stunned when they say thieves forwarded their mail.

Frank’s Medicare card, with his social security number, was sent to someone else who then tried to steal his identity.

“He was on the other line trying to open a credit card or activated,” he said.

The forms are out there for anyone to grab and the U.S. Postal Service is told ABC News it’s continuously working to enhance the security of their change of address process.

It also stresses customers should watch for suspicious signs – like if you get no mail or only junk mail.

As for Frank and Rebecca, they’re hoping for change so this won’t happen to others.

“I’m sure this is not the only person they’ve done it to. Yeah, so there’s nothing we can really do.”

If you think you've been scammed, call authorities or the U.S. Post Office has an inspection service where you can file a report.

© 2017 ABC News