S. Indiana used car lot facing scam charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The owners of a southern Indiana used car dealership are facing charges after police say they received numerous complaints from customers about not receiving their car titles.

Kayla and Dustin Meade face theft and check deception charges connected to their dealings at All American Auto.

Police say they started receiving complaints in March that people were purchasing cars and not receiving their titles.

Police say they are working with multiple agencies to fix the situation.

Police say if you or someone you know may have been a victim of the "All American Auto Sale" dealings you should contact Indiana state police immediately.

