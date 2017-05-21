Over 100 tons of hot dogs recalled due to possible metal contamination

Photo courtesy: Nathan's Hot Dogs (Photo: Nathan's Hot Dogs)

WASHINGTON – Ohio-based John Morrell and Co. is recalling over 100 tons of hot dogs over possible metal contamination, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

According to the USDA, the beef franks were produced on January 26, 2017, and the recall will affect two products.

14 oz. sealed packages of Nathan’s skinless eight-count beef franks with a use-by date of August 19, 2017

16 oz. sealed packages of Curtis Beef Master beef franks with a use-by date of June 15, 2017.

The problem was discovered after the company received three complaints of metal objects in the hot dogs. Affected items were shipped nationwide and have “EST. 296” on the side of the packaging.

There have been no confirmed reported injuries or illness due to the consumption of these products, but consumers are advised to throw away any affected items or return them to the place of purchase.

