Meijer recalls 39 products due to listeria concern

Meijer Logo (Photo: meijer.com)

Meijer is recalling a number of fresh vegetables because of potential contamination to listeria.

The products are related to the Mann Packing product recall, in which vegetable products were recalled in stores from eight different states including Kentucky and Indiana due to the packaging.

According to the CDC, consuming listeria can make people sick, but it mainly affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. In these cases, it can cause more serious problems.

The CDC estimates that about 1,600 people get listeriosis every year in the U.S. and about one in five die from the infection.

The affected products at Meijer are listed below, purchased between Sept. 27-Oct..20:

Store Made Vegetable Tray (UPC 2-20186-00000-1)

Store Made Vegetable Tray (UPC 2-20185-00000-2)

MP Broccoli Florets 3-Pound Bag (PLU 0-04548-3)

MP Cauliflower Florets 3-Pound Bag (PLU 0-04566-7)

Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 0-71651-90384-2)

Cauliflower Florets (UPC 0-71651-90384-2)

Broccoli Florets (UPC 0-72668-20001-6)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley ITB (UPC 2-13760-00000-9)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley (UPC 2-17879-00000-4)

FR Asparagus Spears (UPC 2-19106-00000-9)

FR Asparagus Spears with Garlic Parmesan (UPC 2-19489-00000-9)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley G&G (UPC 2-19744-00000-3)

FR Brussels Sprouts Slices (UPC 2-20782-00000-9)

Zucchini and Squash Combo (UPC 2-20785-00000-6)

Zucchini Squash (UPC 2-20786-00000-5)

FR Mixed Pepper Blend (UPC 2-20787-00000-4)

Scale Cauliflower Florets PLU 4566 (UPC 2-21233-00000-5)

Scale Broccoli Florets PLU 4548 (UPC 2-21234-00000-4)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 2-22077-00000-8)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Medium (UPC 2-22098-00000-1)

Sharable autumn harvest salad (UPC 71373353863)

Broccoli florets (UPC 22952300000)

FR Vegetable Tray with Hummus (UPC 2-22091-00000-8)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Small (UPC 2-22097-00000-2)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Medium (UPC 2-22098-00000-1)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 2-22099-00000-0)

FR Pre-Packaged Broccoli Florets (UPC 2-29523-00000-1)

FR Pre-Packaged Cauliflower Florets (UPC 2-29524-00000-0)

FR Pre-Packaged Caul/Broc Florets (UPC 2-29525-00000-9)

Cauli Florets (7.99 3-Pound Bag) (UPC 7-08820-24604-1)

Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 7-16519-00356-1)

MP Broccoli Florets 3-Pound Bag (UPC 7-16519-01015-6)

MP Cauliflower Florets (UPC 7-16519-03849-5)

MP Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 7-16519-03871-6)

Vegetable Party Tray Small (UPC 7-19283-76392-1)

Vegetable Party Tray Medium (UPC 7-19283-76409-6)

Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 7-19283-76412-6)

Fiesta Tray with Hummus (UPC 2-20582-00000)

Small Hummus Tray (UPC 2-22091-00000)

© 2017 WZZM-TV