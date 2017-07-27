Meijer launches home delivery service

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Good news for Meijer shoppers, the store is launching a new home delivery service on July 27.

You can now get your groceries and personalized shopping items delivered right to your door, using your smart phone or computer.

Meijer is partnering with Shipt to bring the store-to-door service to more than 500,000 households throughout Kentuckiana. That includes shoppers in Louisville, New Albany and Jeffersonville.

You pick your groceries or household items, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and then pay for your order and it’s all with the click of a button.

The delivery service is available 24 hours a day.





© 2017 WHAS-TV