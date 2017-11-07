Love ranch? Hidden Valley offers kegs for the holidays!

Hidden Valley Mini Ranch Keg (Photo: KTHV)

We all know someone who is obsessed with putting ranch dressing on everything. So, why not buy them a keg full of it for the holidays?

Hidden Valley created the perfect gifts for all you ranch lovers. But the keg isn’t all, they have a whole holiday collection. Items include a ranch fountain with a skirt ($110), bedazzled ornament ($12), and Not Your Ugly Christmas sweater ($40.)

The mini keg is 9.7 inches tall and 6.3 inches in diameter and holds up to five liters of ranch dressing! That’s crazy, right? We love it already!

(Photo: KTHV)

It has a special inside coating that meets FDA specifications to keep all your ranch tasting fresh! The mini keg costs $50 and includes a year supply of Hidden Valley Ranch!

The catch? You must pre-order it with shipping now because the item ships on Dec. 11.

For more information, check out the website.

© 2017 KTHV-TV