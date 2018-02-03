It's official: Yuengling is coming to Kentucky — here's when

Louisville, Ky. (Louisville Business First) - It's official.
D.G. Yuengling & Sons Inc. is finally expanding to Kentucky in March.
The Pottsville, Penn.-based brewery also distributes to every state surrounding Kentucky — Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee and Indiana.
Yuengling just expanded to Indiana last March, meaning Louisvillians could make the trek across the bridges to get a case of the beer from America's oldest brewery.
Rumors swirled around the city last week after Jonathan Blue, chairman and managing director of Blue Equity — which owns Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores in Kentucky — tweeted about the brewery's pending expansion to Kentucky.
