IHOP offers endless pancakes until Feb. 12

Pancakes (Photo: WHAS)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - IHOP is sharing the love with an unlimited pancakes deal for just $3.99.

The promotion is to celebrate the company's 60th anniversary and show appreciation for IHOP customers. It is available at locations nationwide.

All winter long, you can get endless pancakes for less than $4 by starting with a short stack or a full stack--and then just keep going!

While the pancakes are unlimited, the offer is not--endless pancakes ends on February 12.

© 2018 WHAS-TV