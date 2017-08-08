Comfy Cow recalling ice cream due to possible E. coli contamination

general recall 470x264.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Comfy Cow is recalling several ice cream flavors, packaged as pints, due to a potential contamination of E. coli.

The pint flavors impacted in this recall are: Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Strawberry Fields Forever.

As of Aug. 8, no illnesses have been reported.

Comfy Cow says it was on July 19, they were notified through internal product sample testing the above flavors tested positive for E. coli or showed high counts of coliform.

The Comfy Cow products were distributed between June 13, 2017, and July 21, 2017. It was sold primarily in retail stores located in the following states: Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, and Tennessee.

Comfy Cow is urging customers who bought the recalled ice cream to return it to the place they purchased it for a full refund or for discarding.

Consumers with questions may call 502-384-2556, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. eastern.

The company issued the following statement:

“The Comfy Cow has initiated a voluntary recall of certain ice cream pints. The company assures that all proper protocol and procedures have been followed in recalling said products. All proper authorities have been notified.

The pints of ice creams being recalled were distributed in the United States to retail outlets, primarily in Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, and Indiana.

The contamination was discovered in a sample randomly collected by The Comfy Cow through routine testing.

Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged to dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or full refund.

The Comfy Cow is taking this voluntary precautionary measure in order to ensure complete consumer safety. Our top priority is guaranteeing the safety of all our loyal customers. All of the affected flavors have been removed from our 8 local Louisville area Scoop Shop locations.”

