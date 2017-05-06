Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles recalled

(Photo: USA TODAY's file photo)

(USA TODAY) -- Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast slices are being recalled over fears of listeria contamination, a New Jersey-based food company announced late Friday.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. notified distributors and retailers of its decision to pull the products from U.S. and Mexican store shelves after testing showed the presence of listeria monocytogenes in a production plant.

"The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure given the health and safety of our consumers is our top priority," Pinnacle Foods said in a released statement, adding that, "no illnesses have been reported."

According to The Associated Press, listeria can cause fatal infections in children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals might suffer fevers and diarrhea, while listeria could cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The company said it's working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The voluntary recall, which applies only to frozen products with “Best By” dates, does not include mixes or syrups.

"Affected product may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund," the company said.

