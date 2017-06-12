Upgrades planned for Louisville's Downtown Marriott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Big changes are ahead for the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

According to Louisville Business First, the hotel will receive huge upgrades.

LBF says Develop Louisville issued a $495 building permit to the hotel Friday for the renovation of public spaces.

It includes their first and second floor ballrooms, meeting rooms and pre-function areas.

Officials are expected to reveal more details about their plans in a Friday press conference.

If you would like to learn more about the upgrades, click here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV