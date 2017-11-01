Two Louisville-based companies are among the country's lowest-paying employers

(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2004 Getty Images)

(LBF) -- Two Louisville-based companies are among the worst-paying employers in the U.S., according to a new report.

24/7 Wall St. identified the 25 large U.S. companies that pay employees the lowest wages. For comparison, the national median hourly wage is $17.81.

No. 18 on the list is Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: KND), where the typical worker at a continuing care facility earns $11.94 an hour, according to the report. The company has about 100,000 employees.

