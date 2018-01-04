This Louisville restaurant is closing, but a new business will replace it

Over the 9 (Photo: WILLIAM DESHAZER, Louisville Business First)

(LBF) -- Louisville is losing a restaurant, but it will gain an event space in its wake.

Over the 9, located in the Portland neighborhood, posted on Facebook Tuesday that the restaurant would close but the space will reopen as a venue for exclusive parties and events.

The eatery was named for its location, which is just over the 9th Street divide that separates East and West Louisville. It is at 120 S. 10th St.

Its Facebook page described the menu as small plates and pub fare, with seasonally updated selections.

