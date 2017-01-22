TARC announces plans to spend $5M on Union Station upgrades

Some renovations to preserve Union Station are now complete and still more are to come. January 20, 2017 (Photo: Michael Clevinger, CJ, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – TARC riders could soon feel changes at the Union Station headquarters just west of downtown.

According to the Courier-Journal, TARC plans to spend roughly $5 million to upgrade the heating and air conditioning systems at the station located at 10th and Broadway.

The work is expected to include new chillers and boilers and replacement of several dozen heat pumps.

Officials say the improvements should save TARC about $60,000 annually on heating costs.

