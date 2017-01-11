WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Taco Bell just wrapped a taco in fried chicken

Allison Carter, IndyStar/USA TODAY Network , WHAS 1:37 PM. EST January 11, 2017

(INDYSTAR) -- We should have seen this coming. Once KFC decided fried chicken could be used as bread, anything was possible. And now, fried chicken will become a tortilla.

Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa will be unleashed on the world on Jan. 26. The name "Naked Chicken Chalupa," while horrifying in its own nude way, doesn't fully capture the insanity of this dish.

It's a fried chicken cutlet wrapped around all the usual stuff that comes into a Taco Bell taco. That's it. According to BuzzFeed, the chicken-illa is shaped using the same contraption that creates waffle tacos. Even more disturbingly, BuzzFeed reports that many people consider the dish, which has been in development since 2013, to be "fresh" and "healthy."

Judge for yourself. Good luck.

IndyStar, USA TODAY Network


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories