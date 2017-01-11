Taco Bell just wrapped a taco in fried chicken

Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa (Photo: Taco Bell)

(INDYSTAR) -- We should have seen this coming. Once KFC decided fried chicken could be used as bread, anything was possible. And now, fried chicken will become a tortilla.

Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa will be unleashed on the world on Jan. 26. The name "Naked Chicken Chalupa," while horrifying in its own nude way, doesn't fully capture the insanity of this dish.

The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell. The #NakedChickenChalupa will be exposed January 26. pic.twitter.com/m26nRt5v9B — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 11, 2017

It's a fried chicken cutlet wrapped around all the usual stuff that comes into a Taco Bell taco. That's it. According to BuzzFeed, the chicken-illa is shaped using the same contraption that creates waffle tacos. Even more disturbingly, BuzzFeed reports that many people consider the dish, which has been in development since 2013, to be "fresh" and "healthy."

Judge for yourself. Good luck.

IndyStar, USA TODAY Network