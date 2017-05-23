Spalding University to purchase former Kroger site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The site of a former Kroger store in Old Louisville will soon have a new owner.

Spalding University telling us today the school intends to buy the property near South Second and Breckenridge Streets.

While the school doesn’t have plans for the building just yet, it wants to protect the area around the school.

A university spokesperson said the purchase price is expected to be a little more than $1 million with the deal closing soon.

The Old Louisville Kroger closed in January after the property’s owner wanted the store giant to sign a long-term lease.

© 2017 WHAS-TV