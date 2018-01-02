Retail was hit and miss for Louisville in 2017. What does 2018 hold?

(LBF) -- Louisville, like many metropolitan markets, experienced the fallout this year of big-box retail giants struggling to deal with sluggish sales, changing spending habits and the increased profile of e-commerce giants like Amazon.com Inc.

That manifested itself locally in the form of numerous store closures. Sears Holdings Corp. closed its store at Clarksville's Green Tree Mall and Oxmoor Center this year (leaving it with one store in the area at Jefferson Mall), while Kmart has closed all of its local stores in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati-based retailer Macy's saw its own struggles play out through the year in the form of dozens of store closures around the country and company layoffs in the thousands. The company closed its Jefferson Mall location in Louisville earlier this year.

The retail news wasn't all gloomy, though, as we saw a number of smaller niche retailers find spots throughout Louisville, from the East End to Butchertown.

The biggest downtown retail news in years came when Duluth Trading Co.signed a lease to take 15,000 square feet of downtown storefront space on Louisville's fabled Whiskey Row, just a block or so from the KFC Yum Center on West Main Street.

