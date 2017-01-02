Rabbit Hash General Store on track to reopen in 2017

Map of Rabbit Hash, Ky. (Photo: Google, Custom)

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Work is progressing toward the reopening this year of a northern Kentucky landmark that was destroyed by fire.

The Kentucky Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2iANacS ) reports construction on the Rabbit Hash General Store in Boone County has been going strong since plans were approved in the fall.

The store, owned by the Rabbit Hash Historical Society and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was destroyed by fire last February. It had been in operation since 1831.

After drawings and plans were approved by national, state and local historical societies, the exterior walls have been rebuilt and workers are now focusing on the inside of the store.

Rabbit Hash Historical Society President Don Clare says in a statement that officials are hoping for an early spring reopening.