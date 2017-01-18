Pollution meeting that addressed odor issues brings compromise

JBS Swift plant

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Folks dealing with that foul smell in Butchertown may soon be able to breathe a bit easier.

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control Board discussed ways to eliminate the odor from a pork processing plant at a meeting on Jan. 18.

After years of back and forth with Butchertown neighbors complaining about a terrible smell, the Metro Air Pollution Control District and JBS have reached a compromise.

The company will conduct internal audits for odor control and also has to hire a third-party auditor to look for ways to reduce the smells.

JBS also has to pay a more than $124,000 penalty for past violations. For its part of the deal, the Control District has also agreed to some changes.

It will modify the way it determines odor violations. They agreed to go by a new five-point intensity scale. There are hopes it will brining consistency to the inspections.

Both sides agree there's no perfect solution and that having a processing plant in a densely populated neighborhood is not ideal. Many walked away from the meeting relieved and optimistic.

“This is something that has been an ongoing issue for the plant,” Eric Wallin, the general manager of JBS Swift Plant, said. “I’m very happy that we have it behind us, and we can go forward in a good spirit of cooperation dealing with these issues going forward.”

Wallin went on to say new technology has helped eliminate some of the odor. The plant also does its own internal audits daily but he says a third-party company will only help in the efforts to keep the smell down.

The first external audit under the new system is set for some time in the spring.



(© 2017 WHAS)