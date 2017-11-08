WHAS
Omni now taking reservations ahead of 2018 opening date

WHAS 11:25 AM. EST November 08, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- You can now make reservations to stay at Louisville's tallest hotel.

The Omni Louisville officially opens March 6, 2018. The hotel launched its new website on Tuesday. Rates will vary depending on the room type and season.

Rooms currently start at $159 per night for a deluxe room with one or two beds.

Click here for more information on reservations. 

