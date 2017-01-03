Omni Hotel project on schedule

Omni Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Construction continues on the massive Omni Hotel, apartment, grocery and parking development that is going up in the center of downtown.

According to our media partners at the Courier-Journal, the project is reported to be on schedule, on budget and rapidly approaching the halfway mark.

Omni Hotel officials say the bulk of the $300 million project is scheduled to be complete in spring 2018.