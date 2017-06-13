New subdivision planned for Jeffersontown

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The city’s east end could see a new subdivision in the near future.

According to Louisville Business First, a subdivision has been proposed off Watterson Trail in Jeffersontown.

Bryan Wimsatt, along with MRC Development Group filed plans Monday with the Louisville Metro Planning and Design services to establish 45 residential lots on a 13-acre site they purchased in May. Wimsatt purchased the land for $430,000.

According to the application, the subdivision will be known as Brook Stone Estates with a mix of homes ranging in price from $200,000 to $325,000.

