New poll ranks Papa John's as top pizza chain

People walk by a Papa Johns pizza restaurant on August 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2012 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new Harris poll says Papa John’s Pizza is America’s top pizza chain.

For the last four years, Pizza Hut held the title.

The study examined quality, familiarity, and purchase consideration to come up with its ratings.

The poll says Papa John's improved on its scores for purchase consideration and quality.

Blaze Pizza came in second place, and Pizza Hut came in third.

© 2017 WHAS-TV