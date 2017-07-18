New development planned for So. Louisville near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Located nearly a mile from historic Churchill Downs, a block of Taylor Boulevard could soon look very different.

Gary McCartin with Bluegrass Developers, LLC has filed change in zoning papers with plans to purchase 8 to 10 residential homes as well as the Déjà vu Showgirls business on the corner.

“So we have contracts and options to purchase all of those – and we filed the plans yesterday with what our intentions are to do and that is to essentially to demolish the block of older buildings, older homes and come in and reinvigorate the area with some new businesses and new commercial retail,” McCartin said.

McCartin says the plans for the block include restaurants, primarily fast food, as well as retail space and a gas station.

This proposal comes at a time when Churchill Downs is also making major investments in the area – from parking to luxury seats, which Louisville Business First Real Estate reporter Marty Finley says may make the area more attractive to developers.

“They are coming west of the track, they have bought a number of properties, they are kind of going to elevate that space and create a really nice parking area, with a promenade that is going to kind of connect the track to this new parking area and make it a little safer as you walk from the track into the parking lot,” he said. “I think that is going to bring a lot of commercial interest and other people coming in, buying some of these may be underdeveloped lots that are either vacant, parking lots or maybe underutilized commercial spaces or homes, so this may be the first of what could be many.”



While McCartin says the recent investments at the track are not the reason he chose this area but has been pleased with interest in the space.



“The types of users that I will put in quote un quote neighborhood kind of uses, that really are business and uses that people who live in that immediate area really find a need for and currently don’t have.”

McCartin says they do not yet have a date set for a hearing before the zoning board but between that and public hearings, they are planning on it taking 6 months to move forward.



You can read more about this story in Louisville Business First by clicking here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV