Manager hired for new Old Forester Distillery in Kentucky

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon (Photo: Courtesy of Brown-Forman)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Brown-Forman Corp. has hired a manager for its Old Forester Distillery in Louisville.

The company says Juan Merizalde Carrillo will serve as distillery manager at the facility that's expected to open in late spring next year. The new production facility for Brown-Forman's founding brand is situated along Louisville's historic "Whiskey Row."

Carrillo's whiskey-making background began in Brown-Forman's research and development lab in 2007. Since then, he has had roles in quality, operations and corporate engineering, as well as management positions at the Jack Daniel Distillery.

In his new role, he will oversee production of the Old Forester brands.

The Old Forester brand was founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown.

