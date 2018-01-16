Louisville sees dip in airfares, but rates remain higher than in peer cities

(LBF) -- Louisville International Airport recorded a significant decline in its average airfare during the third quarter of 2017, but the rates still remain higher than in peer cities in the region.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, released its quarterly airfares report this week, showing Louisville's average airfare was $394.99 during the third quarter.

That number is down significantly from an average airfare of $434.34 in the second quarter and $427.69 during the first quarter of 2017. But while rates declined during the quarter, they remained significantly higher on average than rates at competing airports in Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Nashville.

Cincinnati had the lowest average airfares of the four cities during the third quarter, at $300.65, followed by Indianapolis at $335.89 and Nashville at $349.51.

