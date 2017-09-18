Louisville planning to make formal bid for Amazon headquarters

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The city of Louisville plans to make a formal bid for Amazon's new headquarters.

According to Louisville Forward Communications manager Jessica Wethington, the city will work with its regional and state partners to submit a proposal for Amazon.

She did not share what sites will be offered for the headquarters.

Formal proposals from cities are due by Oct.19.

Amazon's website says they are looking to invest more than $5 billion to build a new headquarters with as many as 50,000 employees.

Nashville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and some of the nation's largest cities are also making bids.

Indiana’s Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement that efforts are underway in Indiana to submit a bid to secure the location.

Holcomb says regional leaders are organizing their efforts to submit a package to Amazon by the deadline.

The following is a statement from Holcomb on the headquarters:

“Throughout my trip to Japan I was engaged in conversations about Amazon’s announcement the company plans to open a second North American headquarters. After I arrived home Friday night, I spent the weekend in briefings about the Amazon bid process. Indiana has a tremendous opportunity to be seriously considered in this process. We are doing what Amazon has asked us to do: coordinating efforts with all interested regions of the state to put our best bid forward.

I’ve called on the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to lead this collaborative effort that will culminate with a bid submission that includes local and state incentives as well as recommended best sites. Our process has been underway since the day Amazon made its intentions known, and I’m glad that regional leaders are organizing their efforts so we submit the best package to Amazon by the Oct. 19 deadline.”

© 2017 WHAS-TV