Louisville named No. 1 manufacturing city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – According to Forbes, Louisville is the go-to city for the manufacturing business.

Forbes named Louisville the number one city in the country for manufacturing, citing the city's strong auto industry numbers. The city’s diverse manufacturing economy includes major manufacturers Ford, GE Appliances, and Raytheon.

Since 2011, manufacturing employment in the Louisville-area has grown more than 30 percent. The industry employs about 83 thousand people or about 12 percent of the city's workforce.

