Kroger sets opening date for new restaurant

A drawing of what the inside of Kroger's new Kitchen 1883 restaurant concept will look like. (Photo: Amanda J. Sarver)

Kroger Co. has set an opening date for its new Kitchen 1883.

Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, will open its first stand-alone restaurant on Monday, Nov. 6, company spokeswoman Patty Leesemann said. The restaurant will be adjacent to its new Union Marketplace store on U.S. 42 in Union, Ky.

Kitchen 1883 — named for the year Barney Kroger founded the company — will be open for lunch and dinner each day. It’ll also serve brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

The restaurant, which has a separate entrance from the store, will serve "new American comfort food," Kroger said in a news release last month announcing the store. It described that as a melting pot of American and international flavors.

To read more, visit Louisville Business First.

Union, Kentucky is 85 miles northeast of Louisville.

Louisville Business First