Humana expected to lay off over 1,000 companywide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LBF) -- Humana Inc. is expected to move forward with layoffs this week, affecting hundreds of employees companywide.

I previously reported that Louisville-based Humana launched a voluntary retirement program for employees age 55 and older and that those efforts would be followed by more layoffs companywide as the health insurer and health care services company tries to trim up its workforce.

According to a source close to the situation, Humana (NYSE: HUM) will lay off about 1,300 employees, less than 3 percent of its total workforce, with notices going out to employees this week.

Officials with Humana have not responded to requests for comment.

About 1,100 employees have applied for the early retirement program, according to the source. The early retirement program offers severance payments based on the numbers of years the employee has worked for the company.

So the number of eliminated positions between this week's layoffs and the early retirement program could total as many as 2,400.

