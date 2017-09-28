How much does Louisville stand to gain if Airbnb collects room tax?

Harvest House Loft in the Highlands, Louisville. Photo credit: Louisville Business First

Louisville could get a nice windfall if negotiations with Airbnb result in a deal on tax collection.

Last month, we reported that Airbnb reached a deal with the commonwealth of Kentucky to collect and remit state taxes on behalf of its hosts. The company is in talks for a similar deal with Louisville Metro Government.

At issue is Louisville's 8.5 percent transient room tax. Airbnb spokesman Benjamin Breit says the company has no idea how many of the company's Louisville hosts collect and remit the tax to Louisville Metro.

But if a tax agreement had been in place for the 12 months ended Aug. 31, Airbnb would have been able to collect and remit $710,000 in tax revenue to Louisville on behalf of its hosts.

Read the rest of the story here.

Louisville Business First