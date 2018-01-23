Heine Bros. moving Highlands location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A popular Highlands coffee shop is getting bigger and better and that involves a move.



Heine Brothers is relocating its cafe at Bardstown Road and Longest Avenue to a larger building in front of Mid-City Mall just down the road.



The company's president says the move comes after customers requested more seating and parking.



In addition to a larger space, Heine Brothers also plan to hire up to 6 new baristas for the cafe which will also include a drive-thru.



The company says they only expect to be closed for a day or two to make the move later this spring.

