Heine Bros. moving Highlands location

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:03 PM. EST January 23, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A popular Highlands coffee shop is getting bigger and better and that involves a move.

Heine Brothers is relocating its cafe at Bardstown Road and Longest Avenue to a larger building in front of Mid-City Mall just down the road.
 

The company's president says the move comes after customers requested more seating and parking.

In addition to a larger space, Heine Brothers also plan to hire up to 6 new baristas for the cafe which will also include a drive-thru.

The company says they only expect to be closed for a day or two to make the move later this spring.

