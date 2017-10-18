Greater Louisville regions sends Amazon HQ2 bid ahead of deadline

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The greater Louisville region has sent their bit for the second Amazon headquarters ahead of the Oct. 19 deadline.

No details of the bid can be released due to a non-disclosure agreement with Amazon.

A joint statement form Louisville Forward and GLI said partners in the bid included the states of Kentucky and Indiana, Louisville Metro/Louisville Forward, Greater Louisville Inc. and multiple fo the regional economic development organizations that contribute in the 15-county Advance Greater Louisville coalition.

The following is the full statement from Louisville Forward and GLI:

"The greater Louisville region has submitted a competitive bid for Amazon HQ2, and it has arrived in Seattle in advance of the 10/19 deadline. Due to a non-disclosure agreement with Amazon, we are not able to release any details of the bid. Partners in the bid include the states of Kentucky and Indiana, Louisville Metro/Louisville Forward, Greater Louisville Inc. and several of the regional economic development organizations participating in the 15-county Advance Greater Louisville coalition. We appreciate the outpouring of support from Louisville area companies, organizations, and citizens – we couldn’t have done it without you! Our bid is full of “Louisville Love” and represents the best of what we collectively offer as a region. We do not expect to know anything more about the status of our bid until we are contacted by Amazon; their RFP states that they anticipate final site selection and announcement in 2018."





© 2017 WHAS-TV