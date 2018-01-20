GE exiting the light bulb business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After having its worst performing week in nearly 10 years, General Electric is leaving the light bulb business.

The company’s stock price plummeted 13-percent this week and it’s the worst loss it has seen since the Great Recession in 2009.

GE is spooking investors with insurance portfolio and pension plan problems.

Now it’s announcing plans to sell off its light bulb and railroad business.

