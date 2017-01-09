GE Appliances, union reach agreement

GE's Appliance Park is looking to fill more than 200 positions for the manufacturing lines. (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – GE Appliances and the union representing almost 4,000 workers at Appliance Park have reached a revised deal on a new labor contract.

Union members rejected an offer in November.

The new contract will preserve shift differential pay and raises for lower-paid workers and recognize seniority for job positions.

The revised deal still needs approval by members in an upcoming vote which is expected to happen soon.