GE Appliances, union reach agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – GE Appliances and the union representing almost 4,000 workers at Appliance Park have reached a revised deal on a new labor contract.
Union members rejected an offer in November.
The new contract will preserve shift differential pay and raises for lower-paid workers and recognize seniority for job positions.
The revised deal still needs approval by members in an upcoming vote which is expected to happen soon.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs