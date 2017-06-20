Ford announces $900 million investment for Kentucky

The Ford logo on a car is seen at a dealership on January 29, 2013 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, 2013 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Ford announced a $900 million investment in the Kentucky Truck Plant which will secure 1,000 hourly jobs in Louisville.

The plant will be upgraded to produce the new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator which “will be exported to more than 55 markets globally,” per a statement from Ford.

Following the announcement, Gov. Bevin's office released this statement:

"The highest compliment that a business can give us is to continue to invest in Kentucky,” said Gov. Bevin. “This $900 million investment demonstrates that Ford is being successful in Kentucky and that Kentucky is attentive to the needs of business. We are ecstatic that Ford has chosen to make this additional investment here, securing the futures of 1,000 of its employees, and we will continue to work closely with the company to ensure its long term success."

Ford currently employs 7,600 full-time hourly workers at the Kentucky Truck Plant.

