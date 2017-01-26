Falls City Brewing Co. operations to return to Louisville

1301 W. Main St. -- Heine Brothers headquarters

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Falls City Brewing Company will be coming back to Louisville as it has signed a letter of intent to acquire the ownership of the building that houses the Heine Brothers’ Coffee headquarters.

The brewing company’s parent company, Neace Ventures, made the announcement on Thursday. It’s a move that would bring 100 percent of Falls City’s brewing operations back to Louisville.

This joint endeavor would occur at 1301 W. Main St., where Heine Brothers’ moved its corporate headquarters in late 2016. The building stands directly across from the Falls of the Ohio, the namesake of the beer-brewing company.

“We are excited to announce that Falls City Brewing Company’s full-scale production is coming back to where the brand was born,” said Falls City President Shane Uttich. “With four different packaged offerings and a constantly revolving draft-only series, our brand is gaining significant traction, and the time is right. We’re proud to support the progression of the Portland neighborhood with our new neighbors, Heine Brothers’ Coffee. A Louisville-based coffee brand and a Louisville-based beer brand rubbing shoulders at 1301 W. Main will definitely create some wonderful smells.”

Fischer said the business’ return to Louisville should be celebrated.

“The brand Falls City is a symbol of early economic development for our community, one of our first local brewers,” said Mayor Greg Fischer. “Today we raise our glass in celebration of their history and bold renaissance of this iconic homegrown brand.”

Built in 1927, the two-story, 80,000 square foot structure would house both companies. Heine Brothers’ Coffee President Mike Mays is thrilled. “Falls City Beer is one of Louisville’s most iconic brands, and they share our love of this great city. We can't wait for them to open their brewery in the 1301 W. Main Building in Portland. We look forward to working together to make good things happen in Louisville.”

The LOI is under contract to close in 45 to 60 days, said Neace Ventures President Brad Estes.

“In conjunction with Falls City Brewing Company, we are proud to announce our intentions to acquire ownership in the 1301 W. Main building,” Estes said. “We look forward to the opportunity to expand both our real estate and food and beverage portfolios in partnership with another great Louisville brand, Heine Brothers’ Coffee. Being able to do all of this in support of the development initiatives in Portland is just icing on the cake.”





