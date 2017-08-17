El Taco Luchador to open second location on Aug. 24

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) — Chef Fernando Martinez’s Olé Restaurant Group announced the highly-anticipated second location of El Taco Luchador. It will open on Aug. 24 in St. Matthews.

The taquería has been named the most popular taco spot in the state by BuzzFeed & Yelp and was recognized in Southern Living’s “City Guide to Louisville.” The second location is at 112 Meridian Ave., just between Shelbyville Rd. and Breckenridge Lane, and will offer lunch and dinner Mon. through Sat. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We’re just thrilled to be in another great Louisville neighborhood,” said Chef Fernando Martinez. “We now have ten delicious tacos, along with Mexican sandwiches called ‘tortas’. At $3 a taco, we think it’s one of the better deals in the city. We are also introducing salads."

The new location is much larger in size compared to the Highlands location on Baxter Avenue. This one has been open since 2013. The restaurant will seat a total of 130 and features an outdoor patio strewn with lights above.

“We want to offer quick counter service, but it’s also a great place to kick back and enjoy a Mexican cerveza, a margarita, or sangria,” said Chef Martinez.

This will be the Olé Restaurant Group’s eighth restaurant. The growing independent group also owns Mercato Italiano in Norton Commons, Artesano Vino Tapas Y Mas in Westport Village, Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana on Ormsby Station Rd., Mussel & Burger Bar in Jeffersontown, Mussel & Burger Bar Downtown, Red Barn Kitchen in Lyndon, and El Taco Luchador on Baxter Ave.

