Craig Greenberg named new CEO of 21C Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The 21C hotel has named a new CEO.

Officials say Craig Greenberg has been promoted to the top post.

21C’s flagship hotel is in downtown Louisville at 7th and Main Streets.

Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown renovated 5 historic buildings that were 19th-century tobacco and bourbon warehouses to create their first hotel.

The couple wanted their hotels to be known for contemporary art and national travel and leisure magazines have ranked them as some of the best in the world.

Wilson remains chairman of the board.

Greenburg says the historic preservation will continue as part of his business plan.

The Penguins are the logo of 21C with red ones in Louisville and Kentucky blue in Lexington.

As of now, there are a total of 7 hotels with two more planned for Kansas City and the Miami Design District.

