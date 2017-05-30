Churchill Downs Inc. announces headquarters coming to Louisville

Churchill Downs Incorporated (Photo: Churchill Downs Incorporated)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced the TwinSpires headquarters will be moving from Mountain View, Calif. to Louisville and due to that move, more than 70 high-tech jobs will be created in Kentucky.

TwinSpires currently employs more than 200 full-time employees in Kentucky.

.@ChurchillDowns CEO: TwinSpires started in CA because that's where skilled jobs were then. Now KY skill set allows growth here. @WHAS11 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) May 30, 2017

TwinSpires is the mobile betting partner of Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup. Churchill Downs says it is the leading platform for wagering on thoroughbred, harness and quarter horse races that occur in Kentucky and around the world.

"Technology, specifically mobile, is the equine industry's fastest growing sector, and Churchill Downs is proud to pioneer the innovation and growth that's taking place," CDI chief executive officer Bill Carstanjen said. "Relocating the TwinSpires business to Louisville would not be possible without the leadership of Gov. Bevin and the work he has done to make Kentucky more business-friendly."

CDI is investing $2.2 million to expand the TwinSpires headquarters at its existing offices located at 600 North Hurstbourne Parkway. The new space, after CDI's investment, will be 15,000 square feet.

CDI says they plan to hire an additional 25 TwinSpires employees before the end of 2017, with salaries ranging between $75,000 and $110,000.

